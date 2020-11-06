Paul Gicheru’s Surrender to ICC Reportedly Linked to the Death of Mutula Kilonzo

The surrender of former victims’ lawyer Paul Gicheru at the International Criminal Court in The Hague is said to be linked to the death of Senator Mutula Kilonzo.

According to sources knowledgeable of the issue, lawyer Paul Gicheru is well aware of the circumstances surrounding the death of the Makueni Senator who was approached by the ICC to be a key witness in the case against Deputy President William Ruto.

Lawyer Mutula Kilonzo is said to have spoken to various security chiefs and ICC representatives in 2008 before his death. In the discussion, lawyer and Senator Mutula expressed shock and disgust at the level and manner of killings in 2007/2008 in Rift Valley calling it planned and targeted.

Senator Mutula Kilonzo blamed unnamed Kalenjin leaders for the brutal killing of the ethnic Kikuyu and Kamba staying in Rift Valley, some who were locked in church and burnt to death. Those close to the later senator reveal that he swore to ensure that the victims got justice, something which is thought to have led to his death.

We can today share part of the video which was recorded in one of the discussions with key security and ICC representatives.

The death of Mutula Kilonzo saw the NASA coalition attempt to have his daughter Kethi Kilonzo assume his position, something which was resisted by Jubilee, leading to Kethi abandoning the race.

The resistance to the Kethi Kilonzo candidature is said to have been due to the fact that lawyer Kethi Kilonzo was so close to her father and was privy to some of the information her father might have had in regards to the killings in Rift Valley.

The surrender of lawyer Paul Gicheru to the ICC is reported to have been done after getting tipped by the local intelligence officials that his life was in danger.

With the help of National Intelligence Service, lawyer Paul Gicheru reportedly slipped through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on the first day of November and flew to The Hague. On arrival at The Hague, lawyer Paul Gicheru informed the police officers at the airport that he was wanted by ICC and he had information which could help them solve some crimes. He asked for the protection of his family.

Initially, police officers thought that the Kenyan lawyer was a joker or mentally unstable but the arrival of ICC security officers confirmed Paul Gicheru’s story. He was whisked away to the court where he is being held since the surrender.

Kenyans are waiting to see what the lawyer will tell the court.

