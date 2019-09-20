New Zealander Paul Feeney Appointed Kenya Rugby Technical Director

The Kenya Rugby Union has today announced the appointment of New Zealander Paul Feeney as the Kenya Rugby Technical Director effective immediately. In this role, Paul will head the Kenya Shujaa Programme and also support the Simbas, Chipu and Lionesses teams in areas of skills and defence.

Feeney is a World Rugby Level 3 Coach with more than 25 years coaching experience in both sevens and fifteens at the highest levels.

He won the 2005 Rugby World Cup 7s with Fiji and has also worked in the All Blacks set up as the New Zealand’s U20’s Position Specific Coach in 2014 and 2015.

Read:

He was Head Coach of Auckland ITM Cup for four seasons and won two national sevens championships with them. His last posting was as Assistant Coach of the Stormers for the past three seasons working on skills and attack.

We’re working on exposing the Morans team to more tournaments apart from the annual @safarisevens. We have already planned for them to participate in this year’s Invitational #Dubai7s.

“I’m grateful to the Kenya Rugby Union for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to work with not only #Shujaa but also #TheSimbas and #TheLionesses at large.” – P. Feeney.

Read Also:

KRU has contracted Paul initially to support up to the Olympics Qualifiers but plans to work with Feeney through to the next Rugby World Cup campaign in 2022. We are delighted that Paul has accepted to work with Kenya Rugby and wish him and the teams the very best in the campaign.

The rest of the Shujaa technical team remains intact: Kevin Wambua as the Assistant Coach, Michael Shamia- Strength and Conditioning Coach, Lamech Bogonko retains the Team Physiotherapist while Eric Ogweno is the Team Manager.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...