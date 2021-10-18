Paul, Eddie Ndichu Accused of Assaulting Women who Turned Down their Sexual Advances

Twin brothers, Paul and Eddie Ndichu have been accused of assaulting two women at a high-end Nairobi restaurant for turning down their sexual advances.

A report by activist Boniface Mwangi on Twitter reveals that the incident happened over the weekend at Nairobi’s Ole Sereni Hotel.

One of the victims claims she was out having a good time with her sister who was also accompanied by the boyfriend when hell broke loose.

One of the twins reportedly attempted to make a pass at the girl who was accompanied by the boyfriend and when she turned him down, he became violent and started a fight.

Paul, one of the twins is said to have gone berserk and started strangling the girl who refused his advances while his twin brother, Eddie was fighting the unidentified woman’s boyfriend.

“Yesterday my sister and I were attacked by the Ndichu twins for respectfully turning them down. They threatened to shoot us and ruin our lives. My sister was strangled by Paul Ndichu while her boyfriend who had come to her rescue was being strangled by Eddie,” the tweet reads.

In yet another video clip, one of the twins is captured trying to break the side mirror believed to belong to the car of the assaulted girls.

Here is the video of the said incident. The victims say the assault was also captured on CCTV. Over to you @IG_NPS @DCI_Kenya @NPSOfficial_KE pic.twitter.com/6wNugoFutf — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) October 18, 2021

The clip has gone viral on social media with netizens calling upon relevant authorities to have the twins arrested.

Eddie Ndichu is married to former TV Girl Janet Mbugua although current reports indicate that the two parted ways and are now living separately.

A source close to Kahawa Tungu has revealed that Janet has filed for divorce from Eddie Ndichu. There are also allegations from Janet’s friends that Eddie constantly physically abused her hence the filing for divorce.

A sneak peek through Janet’s Instagram shows no picture of the two together. She is also not following neither of the twins.

The last photo shared of the two together was in 2019 where they were trying to dispel rumors of their breakup. The post, with the caption “Happy holidays from the Ndichu’s” has since been deleted.

On the other hand, Paul Ndichu is said to have been married to media personality Grace Msalame with whom they share twin girls.

Although the two have never talked about their relationship openly, there have been speculations that they parted ways over Paul’s violence and constant battery. They however went their separate ways.

In 2017, Paul Ndichu tied the knot with Evaline Momanyi in a star-studded private ceremony at Limuru gardens.

The two share a child, a baby girl and would constantly post photos of each other enjoying precious family moments.

Our sources have also revealed that they are living separately and a stroll through Momanyi’s Instagram captures no photos of the two together in recent times.







Following the video that has since gone viral on social media, the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has urged the complainants to make a formal report to the nearest police station for action to be taken.

