Ageing President Paul Biya Misses Afcon Medal Podium

In an awkward moment, Cameroon President Paul Biya could not gather strength to go present the Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon trophy to Senegal in the field at Paul Biya Stadium, Olembè on Sunday.

Instead, Fifa supremo Gianni Infantino and his Caf’s counterpart Patrice Motsepe carried the trophy to him in the stands as Senegal skipper Kalidou Koulibaly tagged along.

The Lions of Teranga had edged out Egypt on penalties to win their maiden Afcon gong after losing two finals in the past.

Without shaking hands and with a frail look on his face, Biya handed the holly grail of African football to Koulibaly who returned to the pitch where his teammates were waiting to join the party.

At 88 years, Biya is presently the oldest head of state in Africa and second longest serving.

He has ruled Cameroon with iron fist for four decades.

