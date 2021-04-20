Patrick Orassa, Boda Boda Rider Who Knocked Down Pangani OCS After Curfew Charged

Patrick Orassa, a Boda Boda rider who reportedly knocked Pangani OCS Samir Yunus after curfew has been charged.

Orassa was accused of refusing to stop at the roadblock despite being directed to do so. Apparently, he defied the orders from the OCS and knocked him down. The OCS sustained minor injuries and was treated for the same.

Denying the charges before Milimani Magistrate Esther Kimilu, Orassa denied the charges claiming he lost control while speeding home to beat curfew.

He was released on Sh50,000 cash bail.

The accident, however, took place yesterday, at 8.30 pm.

Over the weekend, motorists were held for hours for being in violation of the curfew orders.

In the disease-infected zone – Nairobi, Nakuru, Kiambu, Kajiado and Machakos – curfew starts at 8 pm and ends at 4 am. For the rest of the country, curfew starts at 10 pm ending at 4 am.

On Sunday, Nairobi Regional Commissioner James Kianda warned that more stringent measures will be taken to ensure compliance.

He stated that Nairobians have been constantly flouting the Covid-19 directives hence the need to take action.

“The operation was necessitated by Kenyans who have been defying curfew hours repeatedly. Nairobians should expect more going forward. It was not possible to arrest people because of numbers but several revelers were arrested and they will appear in court,” he said.

He also assured essential workers who were on Saturday night among those held at certain roadblocks, that law enforcers will have them in mind.

“Essential workers and emergencies have nothing to worry about because our officers are professional and they are guided by law. We urge employers to use the previous guidelines and release their employees on time so that they can beat curfew time. We are also looking at the matatus who are carrying beyond the required capacity,” he added.

While the spread of Covid-19 has slowed down in the five counties, the rates of infection have gone up in other areas.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o has expressed concern over the surge in virus cases.

“The meeting of the multi-agency Covid-19 committee was shocked by the statistics. Covid-19 pandemic is on a furious phase and is killing our people more than ever before,” he said.

