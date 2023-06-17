in NEWS

Patrick Njoroge Reflects on Eight “Intense” Years at CBK

Former Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge has reflected on his time at the bank.

In a tweet, Njoroge said he leaves behind a world-class central bank with a dynamic and forward-thinking financial system.

“Leaving @CBKKenya after 8 intense years. We faced massive challenges with courage and diligence. We leave behind a world-class central bank at the heart of a vibrant and innovative financial system. Thank y’all!” he wrote.

He signed off with a link to a song by Brothers in arms title ‘In dire straits’.

He was appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta on June 2, 2015, and assumed office effective 19 June 2015 for period of eight years.

Njoroge oversaw the demonetisation of Kenya’s currency in 2019.

Taking over from Njoroge is Kamau Thugge who was appointed by President William Ruto.

Thugge will take office on Monday.

