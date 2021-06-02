in SPORTS

Harambee Stars Keeper Patrick Matasi Involved In Road Accident

Harambee Stars Goalkeeper Patrick Matasi involved in Road Accident. [Courtesy]

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Parick Matasi was involved in a road accident along Kapsabet-Nakuru road on Tuesday.

The St. George FC of Ethiopia custodian was accompanied by wife and daughter.

The three were rushed to Kapsabet hospital from Lessos where the wife’s broken leg was plastered.

Matasi and the daughter were however transferred to Kakamega Referral Hospital for specialized treatment.

According to reports, Matasi suffered head injuries and complained of pain on his shoulder.

The daughter on the other hand is scheduled for an operation on her hand.

