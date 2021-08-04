in SPORTS

Patrick Aussems Promises Titles As He Commits To Leopards

Patrick aussems
AFC Leopards Head Coach Patrick Aussems. [Courtesy]

Patrick Aussems has pledged to win AFC Leopards titles by “producing modern and attractive football.”

The Belgian has committed his future at the 12-time Kenyan Premier League champions by signing contract extension “despite other offers.”

Aussems, formerly of Simba SC of Tanzania, joined Ingwe in February with high hopes, but the team will again finish the season without a silverware.

Read: Patrick Aussems Appointed New AFC Leopards Head Coach

The team’s best chance for a trophy this season was against arch rivals Gor Mahia in the domestic cup but lost through penalties.

However, he is promising better tidings next season, and is already rallying for support.

“Let us all be focused on the success next season, the future is bright.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

AFC LeopardsPatrick Aussems

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cyrus Jirongo

Court Dismisses Forgery Case Against Ex-presidential Aspirant Cyrus Jirongo
Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry

US Basketball Star Stephen Curry Celebrates 10th Marriage Anniversary In Serengeti National Park, Tanzania – Photos