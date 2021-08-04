Patrick Aussems Promises Titles As He Commits To Leopards

Patrick Aussems has pledged to win AFC Leopards titles by “producing modern and attractive football.”

The Belgian has committed his future at the 12-time Kenyan Premier League champions by signing contract extension “despite other offers.”

l decided to extend my collaboration with AFC LEOPARDS despite other offers. Target : to win titles by producing modern and attractive football and make fans happy . Let us all be focused on the success next season ! Future is bright !

Tuwe pamoja kufanikisha lengo hili ! pic.twitter.com/0bxYaozbuV — Patrick Aussems (@PatrickAussems) August 3, 2021

Aussems, formerly of Simba SC of Tanzania, joined Ingwe in February with high hopes, but the team will again finish the season without a silverware.

Read: Patrick Aussems Appointed New AFC Leopards Head Coach

The team’s best chance for a trophy this season was against arch rivals Gor Mahia in the domestic cup but lost through penalties.

However, he is promising better tidings next season, and is already rallying for support.

“Let us all be focused on the success next season, the future is bright.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu