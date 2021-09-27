Absentee Leopards Coach Patrick Aussems Hails His Philosophy For Team’s Win

AFC Leopards begun the 2021/22 Kenyan Premier League season with a healthy 1-0 win over defending champions Tusker FC in Thika.

Midfielder Saad Musa scored the determent goal in the 19th minute – handing the Brewers probably a taste of what to expect as they angle to defend their title.

Ingwe were without their head coach Patrick Aussems who is yet to return to the country since he abandoned them two games to the end of last season.

Nonetheless, the Belgian has been following the team’s progress and was quick to hail his “philosophy” for the win.

“When you keep the same philosophy and work well, you provoke luck and you are rewarded even with a very young and unexperimented team,” the former Simba SC tactician tweeted.

“So proud of my players and my technical staff,” he added.

In a previous tweet, Aussems pledged to honour his word and return to the country this week – saying he is tired of speculations over his future at the club.

“I am a man of my word, and despite difficult times for the club, I will be back next week to help Ingwe to become the flagship club of the country again.”

In an interview with Kahawa Tungu Sports Desk, Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda put the blame on the Football Kenya Federation, FKF for Aussems’ delay in returning – alluding to issues between the club and the federation.

