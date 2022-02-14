in SPORTS

Leopards Patrick Aussems Blasts Incompetent Refereeing

Support leopards
AFC Leopards Coach Patrick Aussems. [Courtesy]

AFC leopards coach Patrick Aussems has blasted incompetent refereeing in their match against Posta rangers in the Kenyan Premier League on Sunday.

The Belgian also complained about poor playing field at the Thika Stadium terming it “unworthy” of a professional league.

The former Simba SC coach was red carded moments to halftime with his assistant Tom Juma overseeing the remainder of the game in the second half.

Despite the setback, Leopards rallied from one goal down to win by three goals.

Aussems dedicated departed Leopards staunch supporter Isaac Juma who was buried on Saturday.

“I would like to dedicate this victory to Isaac Juma , Ingwe’s fan number one.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

AFC LeopardsPatrick AussemsPosta Rangers

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Eminem takes knee super bowl

Eminem Takes A Knee During Super Bowl