Leopards Patrick Aussems Blasts Incompetent Refereeing

AFC leopards coach Patrick Aussems has blasted incompetent refereeing in their match against Posta rangers in the Kenyan Premier League on Sunday.

The Belgian also complained about poor playing field at the Thika Stadium terming it “unworthy” of a professional league.

The former Simba SC coach was red carded moments to halftime with his assistant Tom Juma overseeing the remainder of the game in the second half.

Despite the setback, Leopards rallied from one goal down to win by three goals.

I would like to dedicate this victory to Isaac Juma , Ingwe's fan n°1 ! Despite a field unworthy of a Professional League and a referee completely incompetent , the boys did it for you ! RIP Isaac … pic.twitter.com/kcjk7YbWq5 — Patrick Aussems (@PatrickAussems) February 13, 2022

Aussems dedicated departed Leopards staunch supporter Isaac Juma who was buried on Saturday.

“I would like to dedicate this victory to Isaac Juma , Ingwe’s fan number one.”

