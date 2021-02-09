in SPORTS

Patrick Aussems Appointed New AFC Leopards Head Coach

Patrick Aussems
Patrick Aussems. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Patrick Aussems has been appointed as the new AFC Leopards Sports Club Head Coach.

He joins the club from Tanzania’s Simba SC where he guided Simba S.C. to the Tanzanian Premier League title in 2018/19 and reached the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League.

“The 55-year-old Belgian, former Standard Liege defender joins us with vast experience having coached teams across Europe and Africa for the last 30 years,” said the club in a statement.

He has handled Sudan’s Al-Hilal where he won the Super Cup of Sudan and Congo Brazzaville’s AC Leopards where won the league in 2014 and qualified in the semifinals of CAF Confederation Cup 2014

He holds a UEFA PRO coaching license. He has also coached Nepal’s national team.
Aussems will have his first training session on Tuesday and will be in charge for Saturday’s FKF Cup match against Taita Taveta All Stars in Wundanyi.

