Mlango Kubwa MCA Patricia Mutheu Wants Four Officers Who Assaulted Her To Be Sacked

Mlango Kubwa MCA Patricia Mutheu wants Inspector General of Police (IG) Hillary Mutyambai to sack four officers who assaulted her at City Hall on Tuesday.

According to Mutheu, the officers attacked het with no provocation and caused her grievous harm.

Through her lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, the ward representative asked that the IG be held accountable for the events that took place yesterday.

“It’s with such in mind that we demand from you as the Inspector General of National Police Service to accept liability and it appears that you are now not able to control such rogue officers under your watch and command.

“We want the police officers in question to be removed from police service immediately arrested and charged with assault that has caused grievous harm to our client without provocation,” Ombeta said.

Viral videos and photos show the ward representative being clobbered by at least four policemen, who had been called to contain the situation after chaos erupted at the assembly as her colleagues attempted to serve speaker Beatrice Elachi with an impeachment motion.

The police were captured descending on Mutheu with rungus, blows and kicks as she pleaded with them to stop.

In a press statement, the MCA said that she was beaten after refusing to run when chaos escalated in the assembly.

“I was alone and not causing a disturbance as I waited for my members to serve the notice of impeachment when tear gas canisters were lobbed,” she said.

The MCA sustained injuries on various parts of her body including her arms.

Mutheu has since recorded a statement at Central Police Station with women leaders and Kenyans at large calling for interdiction of officers captured on tape brutalising her.

