Patoranking Announces Release Of Third Album “Three” Set For August 28, New Single “Abule” Already Out

Nigerian Afro-dancehall superstar Patoranking has announced his third album dubbed Three that is set to be released on August 28, 2020.

The album features music icons including Tiwa Savage, Sauti Sol, Flavour and King Promise among others.

The first lead single from the album dubbed Abule is already out and details a celebration of the singer’s Lagos neighbourhood, Ebute Metta.

“I’m proud to be from my Abule, Ebute Metta because to have made it coming from there it’s only by God’s grace. It’s made me who I am today and it’s part of my story. So I waste no opportunity to let people know about my ghetto. I feel it’s important through this new song to give my fans a chance to celebrate their own Abules. And to protect their Abules, too,” the singer says.

Patoranking is a global icon and recognized both locally in Nigeria and internationally. He has been termed as multifaceted due to his prowess in the music and ability to incorporate reggae and dancehall tunes thus resonating from Nigeria to Jamaica. These jams include Daniella Whine and Suh Different.

Ideally, his Afropop collaborations have stood out with the likes of Tiwa Savage (Girlie O), Wande Coal (My Woman, My Everything) and Diamond Platnumz (Love You Die).

According to the singer, he named his upcoming album Three because it is a very significant and strong number that stands for how he sees language.

“Three is a strong number. It stands for how I see language. In making the album, we tried to look at love, life and happiness. If you are listening to any of the tracks, even if it is a dance track, I want you to feel love,” he added.

In addition to the new project, Patoranking can also be heard on the new version of Bob Marley’s “One Love” alongside Stephen Marley, Skip Marley and other members of the international music community, with all proceeds going to support Unicef’s Covid-19 relief efforts.

He recently created the ALU Patoranking Scholarship, offering 10 fully-paid scholarships for promising students from across Africa to attend the prestigious African Leadership University, and was featured in Forbes Africa’s 30 under 30 class for 2020.

