Tale Of Patient Who Recovered From COVID-19, Tested Positive Again, Later Died

A Coronavirus recovery from Kajiado North Sub-County has died after experiencing breathing problems.

Star reports that the patient started developing breathing problems just a month after being released from the hospital. She was taken to Kitengela Hospital and later transferred to Kajiado Hospital for intense care.

In April, she was admitted at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital after she tested positive for the virus again.

“The last few days, she had been unresponsive and breathing with the help of oxygen,” the daily reports.

While in the hospital, thieves reportedly broke into her house and took away with electronics and clothes, with police indicating that so far nobody has been arrested in connection with the same.

Read: Three Mombasa Based Kenya Power Staffers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Her medical bills were reported to have accumulated to Sh83,000 that has since been cleared by Kajiado county government as well as other well-wishers.

Consequently, her relatives who had been quarantined after being in contact with her have tested negative.

According to her friends, she was a person with a good sense of humour and made people happy. She has left behind two children.

Currently, COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 2,767 with Kajiado County having over 80 cases. 84 people have also died while 752 have recovered.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu