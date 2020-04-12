Another KPA Employee Succumbs To COVID-19 As Confirmed Cases Rise To 197

Six more people have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kenya bringing the total number of confimed cases in the country to 197.

In a statement to newsrooms on Sunday, April 12, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said one patient had succumbed to the disease in Siaya County.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to eight.

The new cases include five Kenyan nationals from the counties of Nairobi (4), Mombasa (1), Siaya (1) and one foreigner.

“The 6 persons are aged between 25 and 59 years. Two persons have a history of recent foreign travel from the Middle East; one had travelled from Mombasa and three have no history of recent travel, ” said Kagwe.

The CS said one more patient has been discharged from hospital, bringing to 25 the total number of persons who have recovered from the disease and discharged.

So far, a total of 2,160 contacts have been monitored, out of which 1,660 have been discharged. 500 contacts are being followed.

“A total of 7,449 samples have been tested since the onset of the disease in the country, ” said Kagwe.

Reports indicate that the patient who died in Siaya is a Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) employee based in Mombasa.

The 59-year-old died on Friday at about 8 pm after being brought to a local hospital at 1 pm the same day.

He was buried in a hurry on Sunday morning at a village in Ukwala location.

This comes days after another KPA employee succumbed to COVID-19 in Mombasa.

Ursula Buluma’s death was confirmed on April 2 by CS Kagwe. She was buried in a low-key function at Mbaraki cemetery the same day.

