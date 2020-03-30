Patient Who Passed Away At Kangundo Hospital Tested Negative For COVID-19

A man who died at Kangundo Hospital on Sunday did not suffer from coronavirus, Kenya Medical Research Institute (KeMRI) results have confirmed.

The 21 year old was reported to have had COVID-19 like symptoms.

But according to Machakos governor, Dr Alfred Mutua, the deceased had a bacterial infection.

Mutua also assured residents of continued health care amid the coronavirus threat.

“It is important to remember that people are also sick from many many diseases and we will, as usual, still lose our friends and family from other illnesses,” he stated.

On matters healthcare providers, the governor noted that he is working on a formula to compensate them for their work.

“I am working on a system to provide them with the highest quality working environments and to compensate them for their work,” Mutua added.

Last week, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe warned county bosses against conveying information regarding Coronavirus.

According to CS Kagwe, the government has one communication channel.

This was after Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya announced that a county worker had tested positive for the virus.

Kenya has confirmed 42 cases of COVID-19.

Of the 42, one has died while another has recovered.

Globally, the number of positive cases stands at 735,800, while the number of recovered cases is 156,138.

The number of fatalities as of Monday afternoon was 34,845.

