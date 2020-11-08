Patient Dies After Ambulance Accident On Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

A patient has died after an ambulance transporting him to hospital was involved in an accident on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

This writer understands that the patient had been admitted to the Moi Referral Hospital and was being moved to the Coast General Hospital when the accident occurred.

According to an eyewitness account, the driver of the ill-fated ambulance lost control of the speeding vehicle, veered off the road before rolling several times.

The patient was rushed back to the Moi Referral Hospital with breathing complications where he unfortunately died.

The driver of the vehicle and relative of the deceased are said to have sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Police have launched investigations with the aim of unravelling the cause of the accident.

