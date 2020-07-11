Outrage After Patient Was Allegedly Sexually Abused At Coptic Hospital

Kenyans online want relevant authorities to look into sexual abuse allegations leveled against Coptic Hospital.

This was following an array of allegations as detailed by The County blog.

According to the blog, a woman only identified as Lucy was last week sexually assaulted by people she believes to be nurses or orderlies at the hospital located along Ngong Road.

Lucy who in 2019 successfully fought breast cancer was recently diagnosed with Stage 2 Liver Cancer.

Then, she was receiving treatment at Outspan Hospital in Nyeri County but was referred to Coptic for specialized treatment.

The blog claims that she was admitted at Coptic on July 1 and the unfortunate incident happened two days later, July 3.

The patient was apparently heavily sedated when the alleged abusers took advantage of her.

It was not until Saturday morning, July 4, that she realized what had happened. She reported the matter to the doctor assigned to her and the lead oncologist, Dr Andrew Odhiambo.

They are said to have pledged to look into the matter but no news were forthcoming. She insisted on having tests done.

The in-house gynecologist is said to have taken samples but the victim never heard from them after the exercise.

On Monday, July 6, she insisted on leaving the hospital after consulting her family. It is then that she claims that she was drugged with what she now says could have been cocaine.

The hospital let her leave on Monday evening. She is said to have proceeded to Nairobi Hospital where tests confirmed that she was indeed abused.

Lucy apparently reported the matter at Kilimani Police Station but updates on the probe are yet to be received.

She is now seeking justice and wants Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to take up the matter.

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) thought it was unfortunate that healthcare workers at the hospital were taking advantage of the vulnerable patients.

Others asked the DCI to investigate the matter.

Here are some of the comments:

I gave birth the last week. It's not nice especially from the soldiers who behave like if they are paid for packing, the discharge process is hectic, they over admit yet they don't HV beds. The management of that hospital is poor. #rapeatcoptichospital — Rosalind Mukami (@RosalindMukami) July 11, 2020

Shame on you Coptic hospital for covering up on #RapeAtCopticHospital — Rose Wa Kiongo (@Rosejosse) July 11, 2020

#RapeAtCopticHospital taking advantage of someone who is sick to abuse her sexually is the most weird thing you can think of doing #maishacountdown — millionaire_Eric (@milionaire_eric) July 11, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu