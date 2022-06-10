Slip of the Tongue for Pastor as She Refers to Kenya Kwanza as “Kenya Kwisha”

A pastor on Friday had a slip of the tongue as she prayed for deputy President William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua.

The DP is one of the principals of the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

The pastor during the opening prayer of the Women charter conference currently underway at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, referred to the alliance as “Kenya Kwisha”.

Kwisha is a Swahili word meaning “the end”.

The alliance is commonly referred to “Kenya Kwisha” by their opponents especially those in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance led by Raila Odinga.

Pastor Wairimu quickly corrected herself and blessed the duo who are both members of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a member of the alliance.

Dr Ruto who was out of the country yesterday is expected to sign the charter later today.

He unveiled the Women’s League last week on Sunday in what is said to be a move meant to neutralise Azimio running mate Martha Karua’s effect.

Karua’s nomination many have said changed the political landscape, giving Raila the upper hand in the upcoming elections.

Recent polls have showed that the Karua-effect has helped the former prime minister gain ground especially among women.

The former Gichugu MP is also said to have shifted the ground in favour of Raila in the Mt Kenya region.

The vote-rich region was seen as the DP’s stronghold until Karua who hails from Kirinyaga county was unveiled as the AU envoy’s running mate.

Polls show that while Dr Ruto maintains a significant lead in the region, Raila has greatly benefited from his choice of running mate.

Making his opening remarks, the DP said he will empower the women and has promised to hand women 10 slots in his cabinet should he form the next government.

“I am not a prophet but I can predict that Kenya Kwanza will produce the most number of elected women governors in the next government,” he said, amid cheers.

“There’s testimony that in the next 13th Parliament, to demonstrate that Kenya Kwanza is the place of women, even before the election we have a woman who has been elected as woman rep from Kericho County, Beatrice Kemei who is unopposed woman representative.”

