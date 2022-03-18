in ENTERTAINMENT

Pastor Ng’ang’a’s First-born Daughter Gets Hitched in Private Ceremony (Video)

Neno Evangelism Pastor James Ng'ang'a and his wife Loise Murugi Maina / Courtesy

Televangelist Pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a’s first-born daughter, Elizabeth Nyambura Maina has gotten hitched in a private ceremony graced by only friends and family.

In a video by Mpasho, the televangelist, dressed in a navy blue tuxedo is captured walking the daughter down the aisle after arriving in a sleek Mercedes Benz S-class.

Nyambura is getting married to Joseph Njeru, a businessman and pastor who operates outside the country.

Read: Don&#8217;t Go for Beautiful Women, Pastor Ng&#8217;ang&#8217;a Advises Men

Earlier in January, the clergyman advised men to avoid marrying the most beautiful women as their marriages would be in trouble.

The man of the cloth said marrying a beautiful woman exposed one to conflict with other men who would be awed by her beauty.

“Tafuta ng’ombe kama wewe ile unaona inakula nyasi, don’t marry these young women…Also, don’t go for the most beautiful women. Otherwise, you will always be conflicting with other men. Look for someone whose beauty ranges between 10-15 percent,” he said.

Pastor Ng'ang'a

Written by Kahawa Tungu

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

