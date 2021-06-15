Pastor Ng’ang’a’s Application To Bar Media From Covering Sh3.6 Million Fraud Case Dismissed

Milimani Magistrate Daniel Ndugi has dismissed an application by City Pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a to bar media from covering Sh3.6 million fraud case.

In his ruling, Magistrate Ndugi indicated that the media had the right to pass information to the public responsibly hence he cannot bar them from doing their work.

“I cannot stop the media from doing their work,” Ndugi said.

The case dates back to 2016 where the City pastor is accused of obtaining Sh3.6 million from Wickson Njoroge Mwanthi by falsely pretending that he will lease him a residential premise in Karen Nairobi.

The incident happened at Neno Evangelism Church along Haille Selassie avenue.

Testifying in the case, the complainant, Mr Njoroge told the court that he was directed to pastor Ng’ang’a by an agent who assured him that the property belonged to him.

Further, Mr Njoroge said that the parties involved had agreed on Sh400,000 rent per month with an additional two month’s deposit and rent for six months.

“I called my lawyer Harrison Kairu and told him to prepare a lease agreement before going to meet the bishop. He was then told to pay a deposit of two months and six months rent all amounting to Sh3.6 million,” Mr Njoroge said.

The case has been adjourned for a further date.

