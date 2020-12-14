Pastor Ng’ang’a Suffers Blow In Careless Driving Case

Televangelist Pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Center has suffered a huge blow after the High Court declined his request to stop the appeal in the case involving careless driving.

Ng’ang’a and three others had sought to strike out an appeal in the careless driving case which led to the death of one Mercy Njeri.

In a ruling by Justice Mary Kasango, the DPP was given the go-ahead to appeal the case following the Criminal Procedure Code.

“The court cannot on its own motion, as suggested by the State, admit an appeal under Section 349 Criminal Procedure Code if such prayer is not sought before it. If the court was to do so it would constantly have to second guess what orders the parties before it require. That is unacceptable in law,” said Justice Kasango.

Read: Pastor Ng’ang’a Makes Snide Comments As He Responds To King Kaka’s “Wajinga Nyinyi” Hit (Video)

Justice Kasango further added, “…because the appeal as it is now it is not an appeal because it has not been admitted by this Court out of time. The window or opportunity for the DPP to seek the appeal to be admitted out of time as provided under Section 349 Criminal Procedure Code remains open until the hearing of the appeal.

According to Nation, the Televangelist and his co-accused, his driver Simon Maina Kuria and police officers Christopher Nzilu Nzioka and Patrick Kahindi Baya wanted the appeal struck out on the grounds that it was incompetent, filed out of the 14 day period as provided by the law.

Ng’ang’a had been charged with careless driving that led to the death of a woman while the three co-accused were charged with attempting to defeat justice by orchestrating a cover-up.

Read Also: Pastor Ng’ang’a Breathes Fire After Kenya Railways Threatened To Reclaim Church Land

Ng’ang’a however claimed that his Personal Assistant was the one driving the car at the time of the accident after the investigations intensified.

The details of the case were also surrounded by controversies after it emerged that the OCPD at the Karen Police Station had been bribed to cover up for the case.

His legal team argued that he was not the driver and was not present at the time of the accident, however, reports by witnesses and onlookers indicated that he was present and was ferried away from the scene, treated at the Karen Hospital and refused to be admitted.

Read Also: I Do Not Know What Transpired At Pastor Ng’ang’a’s Church, I Never Went Back – Rose Muhando

In a similar account of events, last year in December, a vehicle, Lexus LX 570 model belonging to Pastor Ng’ang’a was involved in a road accident along Namanga road.

Through a Facebook post by blogger Abraham Mutai, it was revealed that after the vehicle was involved in an accident, the pastor had since gone into hiding.

“Receiving exclusive reports that Pastor Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Center was last week Friday involved in an accident along Namanga road and since then he has gone into hiding or the family is hiding him,” wrote Mutai.

Read Also: Pastor Ng’ang’a Comes Out Guns Blazing Over Viral Accident Reports

Pastor Ng’ang’a has been dubbed the most controversial preacher going by the video clips circulated on social media.

He has been caught up in some of the most dramatic situations, with one that caught the attention of American rapper Snoop Dog after a video circulated capturing him exorcising demons from a congregant.

He has battled court cases, regarding failure to pay loan debts and a recent one where he threatened Linus Kaikai, a media personality and Director of Strategy and Innovation Royal Media Services.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu