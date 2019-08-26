Pastor Ng’ang’a Apologises To Linus Kaikai Over ‘Death Threats’ [Video]

Neno Evangelism founder Pastor James Ng’ang’a has apologized over comments he made early this year directed at Citizen TV Director of Strategy and Innovation, Linus Kaikai.

The man of the cloth, who is not strange to controversy, was in March charged with threatening to kill Kaikai at a Nairobi court. He denied the charges and was released on ksh200, 000 bail.

However, on Monday, Ng’ang’a, who appeared before Kiambu Law Courts Chief Magistrate Patricial Gichohi, regretted his acts.

“Your honour, nimemwomba msamaha Mr Kaikai kama alikasirishwa kwa ilo jambo, am sorry for that, ” said Ng’ang’a.

On his part, Kaikai, who attended the court session, took to micro-blogging site Twitter to state that he had accepted the pastor’s apology.

“I have today forgiven Pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism for the threats to life he directed at me in March this year. Pastor Ng’ang’a apologized to me before Chief Magistrate Patricia Gichohi at the Kiambu Law Courts and I accepted the apology, ” Kaikai wrote.

Ng’ang’a was arrested after Kaikai filed a complaint with police over the “consequences” threat from Ng’ang’a over his stance on ‘con’ pastors in Kenya.

This was in reference to Kaikai’s remarks that men of the cloth ought to have a theological degree before being allowed to take the pulpit.

In a three-minute video, pastor threatened the journalist saying degrees are not a qualification in Gods work.

” I do not know how to read and write but today I want to talk about something. First I want to thank those who cannot read, we will not be stopped from getting to heaven because we do not have degrees. Saying that preachers who do not have degrees should be banned is totally wrong. And for that news anchor, this is Kenya and not Rwanda, why are you talking like that, did all your brothers in Murang’a go to school?” he asked Kaikai.

