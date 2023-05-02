Pastor Mackenzie’s Wife Rhoda Maweu Arrested in Mtwapa

Police have arrested the wife of controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie.

Rhoda Mumbua Maweu was apprehended at her home in Mtwapa alongside her aunt on Monday night.

According to the police, Ms Maweu is a person of interest in the ongoing Shakahola Massacre case.

Her husband is expected in court today (Tuesday). He is accused of preaching a doctrine encouraging his followers to starve themselves to death.

Some of his victims are also said to have been strangled to death.

Police said Ms Maweu is Mackenzie’s “human resource manager”, hence an integral piece in the investigations.

So far, 110 bodies have been exhumed in the 800 acre land with police suspecting that many more could still be buried in the fields.

Police suspect that some of the deceased persons could have been killed by the cult.

Government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor on Monday said DNA testing on the bodies could take two weeks.

Mackenzie has been denied bail.

