Pastor Mackenzie, Six Accomplices Rearrested After Securing Freedom

Pastor Paul Mackenzie has been re-arrested shortly after a Malindi Court closed a case against him.

The suspected cult leader and his co-accused were nabbed outside the court and are set to be taken to Shanzu where they will face fresh charges.

The seven suspects were driven off in two land cruisers under the escort of two police vehicles.

Earlier, Malindi Principal Magistrate Ivy Wasike ruled that the court did not have the jurisdiction to hear terrorism charges against the accused persons.

Mackenzie has been accused of manipulating people through skewed, extreme religious teachings and fear of the unknown in pursuit of salvation, leading to the deaths of his followers.

Read: Pastor Mackenzie’s Wife Rhoda Maweu Arrested in Mtwapa

On Monday night, his wife, Rhoda Maweu was arrested in Mtwapa alongside her aunt.

Ms Maweu is said to be an integral part of the organization led by Mackenzie. According to the police, she is the “human resource manager”.

Preliminary reports indicate that she may be privy to sensitive financial information and may have been involved in making financial decisions on behalf of the church.

Ms Maweu is the preacher’s third wife after his first wife died in 2009.

His second wife died in 2017 after five years of marriage.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...