Video of Controversial Pastor Kanyari Casting Out ‘Demons’ From Omosh Elicits Reactions

A video making rounds online capturing controversial pastor Victor Kanyari casting out demons from comedian Joseph Kinuthia aka Omosh has elicited reactions from netizens.

In the video, Omosh is captured among a few congregants where he is seeking prayers from the self-proclaimed prophet.

Pastor Kanyari then goes ahead and purports to ‘free Omosh from demons’ that are holding him hostage before the latter sprawls on the floor.

“Nimemfungulia Joseph anga, ndio Nyota yake ikaweze kurejea,… I set this man free,” the Kanyari says.

Pastor Kanyari casting out demons from Actor Omosh. 🎥 @nicholaskioko_ pic.twitter.com/3hPxfWQqRx — Mpasho News (@MpashoNews) May 23, 2022

The video has elicited reactions from Kenyans with a section accusing Omosh of clout chasing, more so looking at his past.

Notably, Pastor Kanyari is very controversial and has been accused on several accounts of faking miracles and extorting money from his congregants in the name of the Lord.

Years back, the man of the cloth had been blasted for selling his “miracles” at a discounted price of Sh250.

He then went into hiding and would only minister in his churches, putting his online profile on hold. However, he later rebranded and came out with a different name and outlook for his followers.

In 2018, he started going by the name Bishop Mwangi of the Salvation Healing Ministry hosting a 30-minute show running on Radio Jambo between 4.45 am and 5.10 am.

Importantly, even on this new show, he still asked his congregants to plant fruits which he referred to as ‘seed offering’ with Sh250.

“God has sent me like Moses in the Bible who was given a stick. In my case, he has given me the power to pray for people through the phone. You don’ have to see, neither must we meet for you to receive your miracle. The Sh250 offering you will send is your password to riches and peaceful life”, Kanyari was quoted by the Nairobian.

On the other hand, Omosh is also not new to scandals more so on social media. He has on several occasions created a buzz on social media with his unrealistic demands and confessions about alcohol addiction.

Kenyans were forced to fundraise for him not once, but after all, there has been very little to show for what he has done with the funds.

Here are some reactions from social media:

Pastor Kanyiri is still employing people to fake falling down after he pretends to cast demons from them. Sad 😔. Omosh should make better use of his acting skills. — Nahashon Kimemia (@NahashonKimemia) May 23, 2022

Bana Omosh anaombewa na Pastor Kanyari must be something Hilarious on a Monday morning 😂 — D̝e̝s̝e̝r̝t̝ R̝a̝t̝ 🐀 (@roblinkm) May 23, 2022

Andrew Kibe getting whips from Omosh 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GtBZbIe3H8 — Maxon Airo (@MaxonAiro) May 23, 2022

Pleeeease😂😂😂😂 we've watched enough of omosh acting to know akijifanya. Awache pombe hakuna demons zinamsumbua https://t.co/gKcxlWSGxL — Kimaru🦉 (@Kimaru_kim) May 23, 2022

Omosh is a perfect example of men who have been brought down by craving for women, leave alone alcohol. During his peak, he invested in marrying several wives and sidechicks who abandoned him when it became rocky. I wish him well, but young champs, take care of your addictions. — Kennah (@kenmuriithi95) May 23, 2022

Have you seen that video of Mr 310 Pastor Kanyari 'praying' for Omosh Kizangila then jamaa drops like a fly imechapwa na mosquito zapper and we supposed to believe it? Haha hiyo skit ni kali kuliko ile ya pastor Size 8 casting out demons🤣 — 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐤𝐨🇰🇪 (@sindamatiko) May 23, 2022

