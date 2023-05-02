Pastor Ezekiel’s Supporters Pray Outside Court (Video)

Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s followers on Tuesday assembled outside Shanzu Law Courts ahead of his arraignment.

The believers asked God for the release of their preacher who has been in custody since Thursday last week.

“Woooi Baba skiza maombi yetu, Hallelujah,” they shouted outside the courts.

Pastor Ezekiel supporters pray outside Shanzu Law Courts pic.twitter.com/EaTckOkj7K — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) May 2, 2023

His lawyers; Cliff Ombeta, Danstan Omari and Shadrack Wamboi, on Saturday, told reporters that 15 have died at their client’s church while seeking spiritual intervention.

Read: Pastor Ezekiel Admits to 15 Deaths Within his Church

Omari said that the deceased persons were in critical condition when they sought help from the preacher.

“In the one year and a month that the institution has been in existence, around 15 people have died within Pastor Ezekiel’s premises,” said Omari.

The lawyers asserted that their client had nothing to do with the Shakahola massacre.

Police are looking to hold the pastor for 30 days as they look into murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalisation, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud, money laundering and being an accessory to crimes.

Read Also: Prayer Services at Pastor Ezekiel’s Mavueni Church Suspended

The defense team has, however, maintained that there isn’t enough evidence to hold pastor Ezekiel for a month.

The prosecution had applied to have the preacher denied bond citing complex charges leveled against him.

The court is set to render a ruling on his bail application later today.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...