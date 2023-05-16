Pastor Ezekiel Seeks to Withdraw Sh50 Million From Frozen Accounts

Pastor Ezekiel Odero wants the High Court to allow him to withdraw Sh50 million from his frozen accounts.

The preacher who is under investigation over links to the Shakahola massacre, says he needs the monies for daily operations of his school and church.

According to Odero says the freezing of his funds has greatly affected the operations of the two entities; New Life Prayer Centre and church and Kilifi International School.

Through lawyers Danstan Omari and Shadrack Wambui, the preacher told the court that the financial overheads cannot wait for 30 days as ordered.

“Cash flow issues occasioned by the freezing of the Applicant’s accounts is causing a negative impact on the workers and students associated with New Life Prayer Centre and Church and Kilifi International School,” says the pastor.

He informed the court that he supports 2000 needy students whose school fees is drawn from the frozen accounts.

“The closure of my accounts has an astronomical negative impact on the church and school’s operation as the over 2000 student’s daily upkeep will present a logistical nightmare,” he says.

As a result, Odero wants the court to unfreeze six accounts belonging to the church and school.

“Unfreezing the mentioned accounts is paramount to safeguarding the best interests of the children, ensuring their access to education as a fundamental right,” he states.

He further states that he is not in any way connected with Pastor Paul Mackenzie who is accused of brainwashing his followers into starving themselves to death.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...