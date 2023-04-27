Pastor Ezekiel Odero Arrested, Church Closed Over Kilifi Cult Links

Televangelist Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Centre and Church has been arrested and the prayer center shut down.

The preacher who has been linked with the controversial man of the cloth, Paul Mackenzie, was nabbed over alleged indoctrination of the public.

Pastor Ezekiel was on Wednesday grilled by detectives over links with Mackenzie who is currently cooling his heels in a jail cell.

The preacher recorded a statement during the operation run by the Kilifi DCIO on both his and pastor Mackenzie’s suspected connections.

Read: DPP Haji Orders Police To Seize Controversial Pastor Mackenzie’s Assets

The investigating team also visited the Milele Funeral Home in Mavueni, Kilifi County, a morgue close to Pastor Ezekiel’s church, and questioned the staff there about potential cultic activities.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhodah Onyancha said the “man of God” was apprehended in Makueni, Kilifi county and is set to be taken to Mombasa for questioning.

“He is being brought to Mombasa for grilling. More information will be availed,” she said.

The police boss opined that the arrest came following death allegations of deaths on his premises.

So far some 95 bodies have been recovered from graves in the Shakahola forest.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...