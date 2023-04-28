Pastor Ezekiel’s Followers Buried in Shakahola – Court Told

Controversial preacher Ezekiel Odero has been arraigned in Shanzu.

The police on Friday sought to hold the preacher for 30 days as they investigate suspicious deaths in his church. They also told the court some of the people who died at the accused person’s church were buried in cult leader, Paul Mackenzie’s Shakahola land.

“He is linked to several occurrence book reports of almost 100 deaths that occurred in the church between 2022 and 2023. These deaths occurred within church precincts,” Senior Prosecution Counsel Jami Yamina informed the court.

The State said it is probing matters relating to serious crimes including murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalization, child cruelty, fraud, and money laundering.

The investigating officer also said that they had unearthed a Sh3 million transaction between the two “men of God”.

The transaction was for the sale of a TV station, TIMES TV.

Furthermore, the police said, they have determined through intelligence data that between 2022 and 2023, 16 fatalities were registered at Kilifi police station and other deaths took place within Odero’s church.

They contend that if Odero is released from detention before the investigation is finished, he might obstruct the investigation.

“The intelligence information further reveals that upon the demise of the innocent and vulnerable followers of Odero, their bodies were preserved at a privately run morgue in Kilifi before being transported and interred in Shakahola Forest. This information is subject to ongoing investigations,” court papers show.

Additionally, the state has stated that Odero and Mackenzi have a history of joint commercial ventures, particularly the TV station that was used to spread radicalization messages to followers of the faith.

