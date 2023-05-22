Pastor Ezekiel Allowed Access to Frozen Accounts

New Life Ministries Pastor Ezekiel Odero now has access to his frozen bank accounts.

The investigating officer in his case on Monday confirmed that the banks involved were okay with Odero accessing his accounts.

Inspector Martin Munene told the court that from the documentation received none of the accounts was registered under the suspect’s name.

The court heard that the accounts belonged to the church and international school.

Read: Traffic Snarl-up as Hundreds Assemble in Nairobi for Pastor Ezekiel’s Teachings (Video)

The DCI had asked the court to extend orders freezing Pastor Ezekiel’s bank accounts saying that investigations into the bank accounts are complex.

The court had frozen the accounts for a period of 15 days, which lapsed on Sunday.

Detectives wanted seven more days to allow Safaricom produce data relating to the SIM cards in question. Police want Safaricom to be summoned to explain why they have not complied with court directions. Read Also: Pastor Ezekiel Seeks to Withdraw Sh50 Million From Frozen Accounts “The applicant cannot complete investigations in the absence of information sought from the 6th respondent -Safaricom,” court was told. The matter will be mentioned on Tuesday next week. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...