Pastor Ezekiel Admits to 15 Deaths Within his Church

Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Centre in Mavueni has admitted to 15 deaths within his church.

His lawyers; Cliff Ombeta, Danstan Omari and Shadrack Wamboi, on Saturday, told reporters that the 15 died while seeking spiritual intervention from their client.

Omari said that the deceased persons were in critical condition when they sought help from the preacher who is behind bars.

“In the one year and a month that the institution has been in existence, around 15 people have died within Pastor Ezekiel’s premises,” said Omari.

He noted that the sick are always accompanied to the prayer center by a relative and once they die, a report is filed with the police.

“Once these people die, the persons accompanying them report the deaths to the nearest police station. The number of OBs recorded with the police will attest to this. No death has occurred with the police not involved,” he added.

The advocates further denied claims that pastor Ezekiel was in any way linked with the Shakahola massacre.

In fact, they said, none of the 15 people were buried in the forest that is said to be owned by cult leader, Paul Mackenzie.

The televangelist, however, admitted to there being a graveyard near his church but noted that it belongs to the Mijikenda community.

He noted that the community rejected his offer to buy the graveyard as the remains buried there are considered kayas.

Ezekiel will remain behind bars until May 2 when the Shanzu Court will rule on an application by the police to detain him for 30 days.

