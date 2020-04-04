UK-based Kenyan Pastor Under Investigation For Selling COVID-19 Plague Protection Kits

A Kenyan pastor now based in the UK is under investigation for selling kits supposed to protect people from coronavirus.

The man of the cloth, prophet Climate Irungu Wiseman is selling the “plague protection kit” made of oil and red string for a whopping Sh10,000.

On his website, the self proclaimed prophet says, “It is by faith that you can be saved from the Coronavirus pandemic by covering yourself with the Divine Plague Protection Oil and wearing the Scarlet Yarn on your body.”

On March 21, he claimed the Lord instructed him to prepare oil mixed with cedarwood, hyssop, and prayer to fight the pandemic.

“As you use this oil, along with a special scarlet yarn, every coronavirus and any other deadly thing will pass over you,” he said.

But Southwark Council’s Councillor Victoria Mills condemned prophet Climate for taking advantage of the people during this period.

She further noted that an investigation has been opened.

“It is wrong for anyone to exploit people’s fears at this time of high anxiety and we encourage people to report any issues like this to London Trading Standards,” she told Southwark News.

“This particular issue is already under investigation by our teams. There are many scams relating to Covid-19 and the council will be working hard to support consumers to be on guard for bogus test kits, cures and treatments, and other financial scams,” she continued.

Apart from the protection kit, Irungu has a range of products under his name including oil for peace, unlimited success oil and anointing oil for good marriages.

In the UK, 38, 690 cases of coronavirus have been reported with 209 recoveries and 3,605 deaths.

