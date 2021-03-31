Controversial Pastor Bushiri’s Daughter Dies While Receiving Treatment In Kenya

Daughter of controversial Malawian pastor Shepherd Bushiri, Israella, has passed on.

The eight-year-old girl died on March 29 while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

In a Facebook post, the man of the cloth said the minor had been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for weeks as she battled a lung infection. She was also in need of a bone marrow transplant.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing on of my daughter, Israella. As a father it was my desire to see her grow and serve the Lord; however, the will of God was for her to return back to Him,” Bushiri said.

The minor had in February been barred from traveling to Kenya by the Malawian government.

She was cleared to travel on February 25.

According to Bushiri, the girl could have survived if she had been allowed to travel earlier.

“When I spoke to the doctor, he highlighted that if she had not been blocked at the airport the first time, she needed to travel to Kenya for medical assistance, she would not have died,” he said.

He added that Israella brought him and his wife, Mary, “great comfort and enlightenment”.

He also described his daughter as a strong and brilliant girl who loved worshiping and serving God despite her young age.

Israella’s remains will land in Malawi this afternoon and will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Bushiri and his wife fled South Africa for Malawi after being charged with fraud and money laundering to the tune of R102 million (Ksh753.9 million).

The couple is facing another case of fraud and money laundering to a tune of R15 million (Ksh110 million).

Further, two South African women have accused the man of God of sexually assaulting them and later giving them R5,000 (Ksh36,000).

