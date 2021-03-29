Pastor Blames Uhuru, Politicians For Current Surge In Covid-19 Cases (Video)

A pastor has blamed the political class for the soaring positive cases of Covid-19.

Pefa Kahawa West Bishop Peter Ambuka in a video that has since gone viral said President Uhuru Kenyatta, his ODM counterpart Raila Odinga, and Deputy President William Ruto were to blame for the surge witnessed in the last couple of weeks.

“Mr President, you and your fellow politicians are to blame for this devastating third wave of Covid-19 infections in the country. And the buck stops with you,” the man of God said.

According to the man of the cloth, the President and Raila were first to violate the Covid-19 protocols when they kicked off the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) campaigns.

Thereafter, Bishop Ambuka said, the DP started his campaign for the 2022 presidential bid.

“When the pandemic started we joined you and endured the lockdown with you. We endured job losses, businesses were closed, livelihoods were taken away in the hope of normalcy,” he said.

“…And when your former brother William Ruto saw this, he also resumed his 2022 campaigns disregarding the MOH protocols.”

“It is this careless action by politicians that have made the rallies to be super-spreaders of Covid-19.”

Ambuka added that it was a shame that the common Kenyan was suffering the consequences of a failing economy as the politicians continue leading lavish lifestyles.

“We do this as you continue leaving your lavish lifestyle thanks to the taxes we continue to pay even as we lose jobs due to the pandemic,” he said.

He also noted that the head of state should have cushioned those adversely affected by the pandemic.

On Friday, President Kenyatta placed five counties, Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Nakuru, on partial lockdown over the continued rise in Coronavirus cases.

The president closed bars, reviewed curfew hours to 8 pm and banned cessation of movement in the areas labelled “disease infected zone.”

Public gatherings have been banned across the country.

