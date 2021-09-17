Pastor Among Four Suspects Arrested Over Series of Robberies, Murders in Busia

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies and murders that have rocked Nambale town in Busia County over the recent past.

The four include two main suspects, a pastor and a woman who was found to be in possession of stolen property.

Maviala Shisanya aged 34, Xavior Ojuma, 32 and the man of the cloth identified as Nicholas Mabiala 32, were arrested on Wednesday in Bungoma town after a four-day sting operation mounted to put to an end the escalating crime wave that had bedeviled the town.

The suspects were whisked to Nambale Police station for further interrogation by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Read: Hunt on for Gang that Fatally Stabbed Man in Riruta after Daring Robbery

After the grilling, the suspects yesterday led the sleuths to their hideout where an assortment of goods stolen from robbery victims was recovered.

The goods, DCI said, included music systems, gas cylinders, mobile phones among other valuables suspected to have been stolen from residents.

The fourth suspect was arrested during the Thursday operation.

Also Read: Thugs Stage Daring Robbery at Equity Bank in Matuu

The 24-year-old woman was found with a 6kg gas cylinder and a music system believed to have been stolen. She was taken into custody for handling stolen property.

The suspects are currently being processed to face robbery with violence charges.

Meanwhile, a man was yesterday stoned to death by an angry mob in Nambale town, after he attempted to sell a chicken and five chicks that he had carefully concealed in a gunnysack.

Also Read: Policewoman Accuses Kirinyaga Woman Rep’s Husband Andrew Ngirici of Robbery, Transfer Threats

Police said Collins Omieno, 22, lost his life after he failed to prove ownership of the chicken.

Apparently, the chicken had been stolen from a nearby centre.

The DCI has warned members of the public against taking the law into their own hands and instead report such cases to law enforcement officers, for due process to be followed.

that they could get hold on, killing him on the spot. Police would wish to discourage members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands and report such cases to law enforcement officers, for due process to be followed.#FichuakwaDCI, 0800722203. USIOGOPE! — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 17, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...