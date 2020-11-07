Immigration Department Scales Down Operations Due To Covid-19, Passport Applicants To Book New Appointments

All current appointments for submission of passport applications and biometrics enrollment have been cancelled.

In a statement, the Immigration Department said this is in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive to scale down operations in government offices so as to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

“We have downscaled our operations. All passport applicants are required to book new dates for submission. This is effective Monday, November 9, 2020,” the statement read.

Read: Kenya to Complete Switch to e-visa By January 2021

The directorate directed those with emergency travel needs to contact them through the Hotline 0110 922065 during official working hours.

They will also be required to provide documentary evidence.

The head of state on Wednesday directed that civil servants above the age of 58 work from home.

He also directed county governments to deny those not wearing masks service, as he launched the “No Mask, No Service” sensitisation campaign.

“And to enhance civic responsibility, national and county governments have resolved that going forward services will not be rendered to anyone who does not abide by Ministry of Health protocols. I call on the private sector to join government in the public campaign dubbed ‘No Mask, No Service’/ ‘Bila Barakoa, Hakuna Huduma,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu