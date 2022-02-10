Passengers to Use Special Toll Cards to Pay BRT Fare

Passengers aboard the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) will be required to pay their fare using a special toll payment card as opposed to cash. Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said that passengers will use a card loaded with points to make payments before boarding the buses.

The cards will be loaded through a designated vendor located at the termini or via M-pesa.

“BRT will be cashless. There will be a card that will also integrate commuter rail payment. Methods of topping up include normal MPesa paybill or you simply go to a designated vendor,” Hinga said on Wednesday.

The BRT corridors are set to be launched along Thika Road for a pilot starting in June. Passengers will part with Sh150 for a bus plying the Kasarani-Kenyatta Hospital route, a trip that normally takes two connecting buses costing a total of about Sh120.

“The fares we will be charging is Ksh.150 along the Kasarani-Kenyatta National Hospital line that we hope to start operating come June on a pilot basis,” said Hinga.

“In the pilot, the fare will be standard. However, the fare policy for the system will be in zones which are distance-based.” The government is planning to launch six BRT corridors this year starting with Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Likoni, James Gichuru-Rironi and Bomas to Ruiru roads. Read also: Construction Of Nairobi Bus Rapid Transit Route Set To Begin Next Month As Chinese Contractor Signs Ksh5.6 Billion Deal Among other routes slotted for the rollout are Ngong road to Juja, Mama Lucy to T-Mall and Balozi to Imara Daima roads. In an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the government announced that Petrol and diesel buses will not be allowed in the BRT project. Just last week, an electric vehicle company launched operations with a number of its buses slated to ply the BRT corridors. According to Hinga, Only electric and select hybrid vehicles that use both electric and fossil fuels, as well as biofuels like hydrogen and biogas, will be allowed in the corridors. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

