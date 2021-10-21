in NEWS

Passengers Stranded As Nairobi-bound Train Stalls Mid-journey

Kenya Railways train

Hundreds of passengers heading to Nairobi from Lukenya, Machakos County, were on Thursday morning left stranded after a train they were traveling in stalled mid-journey.

Some of the passengers took to social media to vent their frustrations citing a delayed response from the Kenya Railways Corporation.

The management issued a statement more than an hour later saying the train had developed a mechanical problem .

“We are experiencing an undue delay on our train plying the Lukenya station to Nairobi Central station route due to a mechanical problem.

“Our technicians are attending to it and we will resume the trip shortly. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused,” said Kenya Railways in a tweet.

The passengers said the train stalled near Athi River at around 6:45am.

“Meanwhile Lukenya to Nairobi train has stopped to take a rest for the last 10 or so minutes just past Athi River. I hope it won’t take so long tusichelewe kazi. @KenyaRailways_ as usual not communicating anything,” a tweep lamented.

Another questioned the management’s “unreliable” communication.

Two trains ply the Lukenya to Nairobi route. The first one leaves at 5:45am to arrive at 7:40am while the second one leaves at 7:00am to arrive at 8:55am. The train services are offered every weekday and are preferred by Kenyans traveling to Nairobi for work.

Kenya Railways

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

Email news@kahawatungu.com

