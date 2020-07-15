Passengers Recount New Protocols As Domestic Flights Resume

The Kenyan skies roared with life this morning as domestic flights resumed operations to a number of destinations within the country.

The airlines briefed eager travellers on the new protocols in place as the country continues to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

A quick check with some airlines revealed their itinerary for flights across the country starting today. Safarilink took its first flight to Lodwar this morning with plans to fly to Diani beach, Vipingo and Lamu Island today.

Fly 540 itinerary consists of flights to Mombasa twice a week, daily flights to Malindi, Lamu, Eldoret, Lodwar and Kisumu six times weekly.

Jambojet’s first flight today took off to Mombasa followed by other local destinations including Eldoret and Kisumu.

Travellers shared their experiences with the new protocols in place including maintaining social distance at the airport, temperature checks, being greeted with a smile and hand sanitizer by the crew while boarding the plane, staff operating with hand gloves and necessary face masks all through the journey.

I got at the JKIA entrance at 5.55 to a long screening line probably long cuz there's staff coming in.Sema kupanick ati ntamiss flight? 😭

There's tap water&soap to wash hands before screening.Someone tried to snake handwashing alirudishwa nyuma ya line after kunawa cha force😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oU1h6Oa6ED — Mother of Passports (@justrioba) July 15, 2020

Once I got to the departures, they checked my temperature.Everyone is in a mask. Airport staff have extra face shields on top of their masks. There's floor signs emphasizing social distancing & face masks

At the @FlyJambojet check in points,you'll find sanitizers #NowYouCanFly pic.twitter.com/vvGjQMdcgW — Mother of Passports (@justrioba) July 15, 2020

Happy to have boarded Jambojet 8600,first official flight to mombasa. Things have changed though, the checks, sanitizing, social distancing. Thanks @FlyJambojet , I enjoyed the flight pic.twitter.com/svQPM3kyXd — Melody Mulei (@melodymulei) July 15, 2020

Passengers are not required to have a Covid-19 testing certificate for travel.

The Kenyan airlines were grounded in March this year following the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country. It has been close to three months of lockdown with Kenyans not being able to enter and leave Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera.

The movement restrictions were lifted by President Uhuru Kenyatta in his July 6th State address which saw domestic flights resume operations today and international flights slated to resume on August 1st.

Cases of Covid-19 have been at a rise since the resumption of travel prompting calls to have the lockdown imposed for a second time.

Kenya currently has 10,791 confirmed cases, 3,017 recoveries with 202 fatalities.

