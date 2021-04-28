Passenger Flights from India Suspended for 14 Days over Covid-19

Kenya has suspended passenger flights from India to Kenya for the next 14 days, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said.

The directive will take effect in 72 hours.

This comes following a surge in Covid-19 cases in the densely populated country.

Cargo flights will continue uninterrupted but in adherence with Coronavirus containment measures, the CS added.

Those jetting in in the next 72 hours from India shall undergo mandatory testing.

Those found positive for Covid-19 shall be isolated for 14 days at their own cost.

More follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu