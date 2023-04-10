Passenger Dies at JKIA While Waiting to Board Mombasa-bound Plane

Police are probing the mysterious death of a passenger whose remains were discovered at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) waiting lounge.

The 43-year-old male was headed for Mombasa on Saturday night but did not show up on the plane.

Jambojet Airline crew called his name a few times but their efforts proved futile. When the cops found his body, he was holding a traveling bag.

The airline’s clinical officers attended to him before pronouncing him dead.

Police are yet to establish the cause of death but have informed the deceased’s family.

The body has since been moved to the mortuary pending postmortem.

Last year, two people including Baringo deputy governor Charles Kipng’ok. He is said to have developed breathing problems.

“Kenya Airways PLC (KQ) regrets to announce that a passenger developed breathing difficulties this evening while boarding KQ612 that was scheduled to depart for Mombasa at 1900hrs,” said KQ management.

Mr Kipng’ok was headed to the Governor’s induction in Mombasa.

The deceased was pronounced dead by the medical personnel before the plane took off.

