Passaris Denies Ditching Raila After Voting For Finance Bill

Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris has denied ditching the opposition for President William Ruto’s camp.

The two-time County MP on Wednesday voted in favour of the Finance Bill, 2023 despite the party position.

Speaking on Thursday, however, the legislator maintained that she was firmly in ODM and would hold the government accountable.

“I am still in Azimio and have been with ODM since 2007. I have supported Raila ever since, who has, in turn, supported us as candidates,” Passaris said.

She told reporters that she backed the proposed law because the government needs the money to fund its development agenda as well as meet its financial obligations.

“I would like to say that any government cannot function without money. Our country is grappling with huge debts, and we don’t want lenders to adopt austerity measures to control that,” she added.

“So we must stand firm to ensure that our government has money. Where will we get the money if the government does not collect tax? People must be taxed so that the government can also fulfil its mandate. I have seen some good things from the budget, including an increased allocation to HELB and hospitals.”

Passaris is also among 28 legislators summoned by the Orange party for defying the party stance on the Bill.

She is among four lawmakers from the ODM party that voted in favour of the proposed law. Others are; Wajir South MP Aden Mohamed, Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) and Caroli Omondi (Suba South).

ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna also threatened disciplinary action against 24 MPs who were absent during the vote.

They are; Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o (Lang’ata), nominated MP John Mbadi, Said Buya Hiribae (Galole), Mohamed Abdikadir Hussein (Lagdera), Paul Ekwom Nabuin (Turkana North) and John Namoit Ariko (Turkana South).

Others are; Hamisi Kakuta Maimai (Kajiaodo East), Parashina Samuel Sakimba (Kajiado South), Titus Khamala Mukhawana (Lurambi), Johnson Naicca Manya (Mumias West), Peter Oscar Nabulindo (Matungu) and Nicholas Scott Tindi Mwale (Butere).

Also in trouble are; Christopher Wangaya Aseka (Khwisero), Joseph Marro Oyula (Butula), Wilberforce Ojambo Oundo ( Funyula), Gideon Ochanda Ogolla (Bondo), Paul Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), Eve Akinyi Obara (Kasipul), Paul Abuor (Rongo), Ogolla Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Daniel Ogwoka Manduku (Nyaribari Masaba), George Aladwa Omwera (Makadara) and Irene Nyakerario Mayaka (nominated).

