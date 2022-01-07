Parts of the Country Experiencing Power Outage Due To Glitch

The power outage currently being experienced in several parts of the country is due to a glitch, Kenya Power has said.

On Friday, the power company said the hitch had affected two major lines supplying electricity to the affected areas.

In a statement, Kenya Power said it is working to rectify the hitch and resolve it as soon as possible.

“We would like to inform our customers that we are experiencing an outage in parts of Nairobi, Rift Valley, Western Kenya and South Nyanza following a technical hitch that has affected two major lines supplying power to the affected areas,” Kenya Power said.

Read: Gov’t Forms Team To Vet All Kenya Power Employees In Clean Up Exercise

The company added that it will give an update as soon as the issue is resolved.

This comes amid high cost of electricity complaints even after President Uhuru Kenyatta promised Kenyans cheaper electricity before year’s end.

Speaking during the 58th Jamhuri Day Celebrations held at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, the Head of State said the cost of electricity would reduce by at least 15 per cent before Christmas.

He said the reduction of the cost of electricity pledged by his administration would be implemented in two tranches of 15 per cent each.

Read Also: Kenya Power Taps The Services Of NYS Officers To Inspect Metres Countrywide

The first 15 per cent, which would have been achieved through initial actions focusing on system and commercial losses, should have reflected in the December bills.

The other 15 per cent cost reduction will be reflected in the first quarter of 2022.

“In realizing the second tranche of the reduction in power bills, I note that the Ministry of Energy has initiated engagements with Independent Power Producers aimed at renegotiation of power purchase agreements; so as to give better value for money for consumers,” the President said.

“I urge the power producers to demonstrate goodwill as we seek to make our energy sector a greater catalyst of our national development.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...