Parties Registrar Threatens to Deregister Thirdway Alliance

The Registrar of Political Parties has threatened to deregister Thirdway Alliance Kenya citing endless internal wrangles.

In a communiqué to the party leadership, Anne Nderitu said the rise of two warring factions in the party had greatly affected its operation, almost rendering the outfit dysfunctional.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Section 21(1) (a) of PPA as read Regulation 16(1) of Political Parties (Registration) Regulations, 2019, this office hereby notifies the party of the intention to deregister Thirdway Alliance Kenya,” said Nderitu.

Nderitu noted that her office has been receiving contradictory counter filings on bona fide officials of the party.

“This has been a consequence of the parallel disciplinary proceedings initiated by the said factions against each other leading to purported suspension of nearly all officials on record,” she added.

“The party through the two factions has continued to send a counter representative to represent the governing body of the party in meetings conveyed by this office further demonstrating dysfunction.”

The party has been accused of allowing public officers to be part of the party’s governing body, which is contrary to the provisions of Section 7 and 12 of the Political Parties Act 2011(PPA).

The party is also in trouble for not complying with Section 7 (2) of PPA which requires parties to register a minimum of one thousand registered voters from at least 24 counties.

The registrar further said the party had failed to publish the sources of its funds, the income, and the expenditure, assets, and liabilities in at least two newspapers for the year 2019/19 and 2019/20as required under Section 29 (1) of PPA.

Alluding to a failed attempt to help the factions iron out their issues, the registrar noted that only one faction attended its meeting last meant that was meant to discuss the leadership crisis.

Last month, party Secretary General Fredrick Okango announced expulsion of senior officials over gross misconduct.

Those sent packing are National Chairman Daniel Miruru Waweru, Deputy Party Leader Angela Mwikali, National Women Leader Giovanna Bunei and Deputy Youth leader Joan Lagat.

Okango said the expelled members had violently ignored, sabotaged all attempts at dispute resolution and frustrated all the efforts by National Executive Committee to seek an amicable solution.

The leaders were also accused of, among other issues, absconding duty and going into bed with ousted party leader Ekuru Aukot who has been fighting to gain control of the party.

