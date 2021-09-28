Parties Registrar Notifies Public About NASA Coalition’s Dissolution

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties has confirmed the official dissolution of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition.

In a notice published in local dailies on Tuesday, September 28, Anne Nderitu, the Registrar of Political Parties, said the coalition was formally dissolved on August 26, 2021.

“Pursuant to fulfillment of Regulation 22(1) of the Political Parties (Registration) Regulations, 2019 and Article 15(1) of the National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition Agreement, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties notifies the public that the NASA coalition comprising Amani National Congress Party, Chama Cha Mashinani, Ford-Kenya Party, Orange Democratic Movement, and Wiper Democratic Movement-Kenya was dissolved on 26th August 2021,” said Nderitu.

Nderitu had notified the coalition principals Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), CCM (Isaac Rutto), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), Raila Odinga (ODM) and Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) of the decision last month.

Read: Raila’s NASA Allies to Get Sh153 Million after Protracted Row Over Parties Funds

“Article 15(1) of the Coalition Agreement stipulates that the coalition shall stand dissolved where any three of the coalition parties decide to leave the coalition,” the letter dated August 26 read in part.

This was after ANC, Ford Kenya, Wiper and Chama cha Mashinani wrote to her office announcing their withdrawal from the coalition.

Mudavadi, Wetangula and Kalonzo said the coalition ‘died’ due to frustrations by the ODM partners.

“Political party coalitions are built on trust. once that trust is eroded, the partnership cannot survive,” the principals said while announcing their exit.

Also Read: ODM Explains Why They Have Been Denying Former Coalition Members Political Parties Funds

Raila-led ODM had also announced its exit from the once formidable coalition but was yet to formally notify the parties registrar of the decision, as of the time the registrar made the declaration.

Kalonzo, Wetangula and Musalia have since moved to form an alliance, One Kenya Alliance (OKA), alongside Kanu’s Gideon Moi, an outfit they intend to use in their bid to State House in the 2022 polls.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...