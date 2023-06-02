Parties Registrar Declines to Ratify Leadership Changes Made During Jubilee NDC

The Jubilee party faction led by former president Uhuru Kenyatta has suffered a blow after the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu declined to ratify changes made during the May 22 National Delegates Conference (NDC).

The former President’s camp made changes to the party’s top brass including kicking out members of a competing faction.

During the meeting, the Uhuru-led camp resolved to dismiss former Kieni MP Kanini Kega, who has declared himself secretary general, as well as Nominated MP Sabina Chege and national treasurer Nelson Dzuya.

The registrar of parties, however, informed Uhuru’s camp in a letter dated May 29 and addressed to Jeremiah Kioni that the request to certify the modifications had been rejected due to the lack of complete documentation.

According to Ms Nderitu, Kioni failed to furnish her office with a properly signed list of the delegates present at the NDC together with their ID numbers, hence she could not determine the makeup of the NDC and the quorum.

This, she said, was in accordance with Articles 8.1[1] and 23 of the Jubilee party constitution.

Ms Nderitu further stated that given that only an excerpt of the minutes was supplied, Kioni did not submit complete minutes of the NDC to establish the procedure and manner of election.

“Owing to the above, the documents submitted are incomplete,” she said.

Nderitu claimed Kioni had only filed resolutions from the special NDC meeting, a notification calling the meeting for May 22, 2023, and a notice of change of location.

EALA MP Kega was replaced by Jamleck Kamau as the national director of elections.

Others expelled from the party were nominated former MPs Naomi Shaban, Boniface Kinoti, Jimi Angwenyi, Mutava Musyimi and Rachel Nyamai.

Earlier this week, Azimio la Umoja resolved to oust Sabina as the deputy minority whip. She was replaced by Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje.

