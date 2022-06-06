Parties Registrar Blocks Muturi, Kingi and Mutua Parties from Joining Kenya Kwanza

Three parties have been excluded from William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Amason Kingi’s Pamoja African Alliance (PAA), Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi’s Democratic Party (DP) have been locked out due to delays in filing papers with the Registrar of Political Parties.

The three had until March 26 to present their papers but filed the paperwork between April and May, resulting in their disqualification.

Political Parties Registrar Anne Nderitu revealed in a statement on Monday that just 11 political parties belong to Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

They are; United Democratic Alliance, Amani National Congress, and the Forum for the Restoration of Democracy in Kenya.

Others are; Chama Cha Kazi (CCK), the Communist Party of Kenya (CPK), the Devolution Party of Kenya (DPK), the Economic Freedom Party (EFP), the Farmers Party (FP), The Service Party (TSP), the Tujibebe Wakenya Party (JIBEBE), and the Umoja Party (UMOJA).

ORPP’s mandate, according to Nderitu, is to register, control, and administer political party funds.

