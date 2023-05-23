Parties Registrar Approves Expulsion of Kioni, Murathe From Jubilee

Office of Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has allowed the expulsion of Jeremiah Kioni, David Murathe and Kagwe Gichohi, from the Jubilee party.

In a letter addressed to Jubilee deputy secretary general Joshua Kuttuny, Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu noted that the Kanini Kega-led faction had followed the party constitution in kicking out the trio.

“It is further noted that the party concluded the disciplinary processes against Hon. Jeremiah Kioni, Hon. David Murathe, and Mr. Kagwe Gichohi, wherein they participated in line with Section 14B (2) of the Political Parties Act, 2011 (PPA),” said Ms Nderitu.

“Consequently, the party expelled Hon. Kioni, Hon. Murathe and suspended Mr. Kagwe. Following a review of the submitted documents in line with the PPA and the party constitution, this Office is satisfied that the party adhered to due process.”

This comes a day after the former party held its National Delegates Conference (NDC) chaired by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

At the meeting attended by opposition honchos, the party resolved to kick out “rebel” leaders.

They expelled; Kanini Kega, Sabina Chege, Nelson Dzuya, former MPs Jimi Angwenyi, Naomi Shaban, Joshua Kutuny, Mutava Musyimi and Rachel Nyamai.

